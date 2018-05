Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Car bomb attack occurred at gendarmerie building in Cevizli village, Artuklu region of Mardin province, Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, a large number of police, firefighters and ambulances were sent to the scene.

Terrorists exploded car and fired the building. As a result, 1 soldier killed, 5 wounded. The injured were taken to Mardin hospital.