Man attacks US Embassy security staff in Berlin

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ A man has been arrested after claiming to have a bomb inside a suitcase he was trying to take into the US Embassy in Berlin, Report informs citing BBC.

The German suspect, 23, turned violent and tried to punch security staff when he was turned away before being overpowered.

As he was being arrested by police at the scene, the man told them there was a bomb in his suitcase which he left in front of the entrance.

The area was cleared and a police robot was inspecting the bag.

Police spokesman Jens Berger said the man was turned away at the door of the embassy in the city centre by security staff at about 7.30 am on Friday.

Mr Berger said he had no details about the man's identity but 'there are many indications he is psychologically disturbed'.