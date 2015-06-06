Malaysian state of Sabah announces June 8 a day of mourning

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Government of Malaysian state of Sabah announced June 8 a day of mourning, in a sign of death of people as a result of the earthquake occurred there.

Report informs referring to Russian media, said the Chief Minister of the state Musa Aman on Saturday.

As earlier reported, according to the last information, 11 people dead and 8 are still in the list of missing, two dozen people injured and hospitalized.

According to rescuers, among those who could be isolated on the slopes and the top of Mount Kinabalu - may be Malaysia's citizens, as well the residents of the UK, China, Singapore, USA, Thailand, Turkey, the Philippines and Japan.

Malaysian authorities are doing everything possible to save the victims of the disaster, said on Saturday the Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.