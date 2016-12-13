Malaysia crowns a new king

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sultan of Kelantan state Muhammad V today will be crowned as next king of Malaysia.

15th king of the country since independence in 1957, Muhammad V will serve until 2021.

According to Malaysian constitution, nine hereditary state rulers take turns as the country’s king for five-year terms.

Muhammad V succeeds Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah of Kedah state.

Notably, Malaysian king is the supreme ruler of the country and Commander Chief of the army. He represents Malaysia in official events.