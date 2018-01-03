Main topics of UN Security Council in January named

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ / Non-proliferation of nuclear weapons will be one of the main topics of discussion in the UN Security Council in January. Report informs citing the press service of UN, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Security Council President, Kairat Umarov said at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Ambassador spoke about the work of the Security Council for the coming month and, in particular, said that on January 18 the Council will hold a high-level thematic briefing on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will address at the briefing.

On January 19, the Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov will preside over the ministerial-level debate on strengthening regional cooperation between Afghanistan and the countries of Central Asia. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will give a speech.

According to the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, will be the third most important topic on the Security Council's working agenda in January. According to Umarov, members of the Security Council will also discuss the situation in Syria.

Kazakhstan for the first time became a member of the Security Council and also for the first time presides over it. Kazakhstan also became the first of the Central Asian countries elected to non-permanent members of the Security Council.