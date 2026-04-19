Hungarian ​election winner Peter Magyar's Tisza party has increased its parliamentary supermajority to 141 seats ‌out of 199 after the processing of postal, foreign mission, and transferred votes, the election office said, Report informs via Reuters,.

Centre-right Tisza (Respect and Freedom) won a landslide victory in Sunday's election, ending the 16-year rule of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban ​that became a template for many conservative rulers across the West.

Orban quickly conceded after Magyar unexpectedly secured ​a sweeping majority amid record turnout, a result that could allow him to ⁠overhaul Orban's contested rule-of-law reforms.

"An unprecedented majority, an unprecedented mandate, and at the same time, responsibility," Magyar ​said in a statement on the final result.

Highlighting the scale of the political shift, Orban's Fidesz party, ​which won 87 of 106 single-member constituencies at the 2022 election, won just 10 last Sunday and will have 52 lawmakers in parliament.