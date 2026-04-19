Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Magyar's parliamentary majority in Hungary increases after final count

    Other countries
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 12:45
    Magyar's parliamentary majority in Hungary increases after final count

    Hungarian ​election winner Peter Magyar's Tisza party has increased its parliamentary supermajority to 141 seats ‌out of 199 after the processing of postal, foreign mission, and transferred votes, the election office said, Report informs via Reuters,.

    Centre-right Tisza (Respect and Freedom) won a landslide victory in Sunday's election, ending the 16-year rule of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban ​that became a template for many conservative rulers across the West.

    Orban quickly conceded after Magyar unexpectedly secured ​a sweeping majority amid record turnout, a result that could allow him to ⁠overhaul Orban's contested rule-of-law reforms.

    "An unprecedented majority, an unprecedented mandate, and at the same time, responsibility," Magyar ​said in a statement on the final result.

    Highlighting the scale of the political shift, Orban's Fidesz party, ​which won 87 of 106 single-member constituencies at the 2022 election, won just 10 last Sunday and will have 52 lawmakers in parliament.

    "TİSA" Macarıstan parlamentindəki 199 yerdən 141-ni qazanıb
    Партия "Тиса" получила 141 из 199 мест в парламенте Венгрии

    Latest News

    20:55

    Yuriy Husyev thanks Azerbaijan for its support in demining

    Foreign policy
    20:37

    Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shut

    Other countries
    20:15

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    19:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural development

    Economy
    19:45

    Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stability

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:16

    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Other countries
    19:04

    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Other countries
    18:51

    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    All News Feed