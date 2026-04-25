Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Magyar: Hungary, EU mull release of funds for Budapest

    Other countries
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 13:22
    Magyar: Hungary, EU mull release of funds for Budapest

    Hungary and the European Commission are negotiating on the release of EU funds due to Hungary, Péter Magyar, leader of the Tisza party, which won the elections in Hungary, said on X, Report informs.

    According to Magyar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Orban is in Brussels, where she is holding talks with leaders of the European Commission - together with Finance Minister András Kármán, economy expert István Kapitány, and lawyer Márton Melléthei-Barna.

    He said Anita Orban will also serve as Deputy Prime Minister in the Tisza government in addition to her duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs. "In the Prime Minister's absence, the Deputy Prime Minister will fully represent him at cabinet meetings and other official events," Magyar added.

    Péter Magyar Anita Orban Hungary European Union
    Madyar: Macarıstan və Avropa Komissiyası Budapeşt üçün vəsaitlərin blokdan çıxarılmasını müzakirə edir
    Мадьяр: Венгрия и Еврокомиссия обсуждают разблокировку средств для Будапешта

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