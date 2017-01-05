 Top
    Nicolas Maduro names Muslim Vice-President

    Prior to this appointment, T.El-Aissami served as a governor of Aragua state

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appointed Muslim-Druze Tareck El Aissami as his new vice president as a part of the government reshuffle.

    Report informs citing foreign media, reshuffle conducted on the eve of a referendum on the resignation of President Maduro. If the referendum is successful, T.El-Aissami will take over as interim president.

    Prior to this appointment, T.El-Aissami served as a governor of Aragua state.

    Moreover, Ramón Lobo was named the head of the ministry of economy and finance. 

