Macron: Strategic partnership with Turkey and Russia is important for EU collective security

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of France Emmanuel Macron believes that it is important to build a strategic partnership of Europe with Turkey and Russia, Report informs citing the TASS.

"We cannot build Europe in the long term without thinking about relations with Russia and Turkey," Macron said, speaking to the French ambassadors in Paris.

According to the French President, the EU should establish relations with Russia and Turkey only within the framework of a strategic partnership.

"We should, therefore, build a strategic partnership, not membership in the European Union. Strategic partnership with Russia and Turkey, because these two powers are important for our collective security, they need to be attached to Europe. Because these peoples have a common history with Europe. And we should work together to build our future", — said E. Macron.

He also noted that France should play the role of a mediator in the settlement of international conflicts.

"We should be a diplomatic, military, cultural, educational, national and European power and always be a mediator," he added.