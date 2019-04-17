Macron: "Notre Dame will be rebuilt in five years"

"Notre Dame will be rebuilt in five years," France's President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address to the nation, Report informs citing foreign media.

"We are a people of builders," Macron said during a five minute statement. "We have so much to repair. So yes, we will rebuild the Notre Dame cathedral even more beautifully than it was before. And I want to achieve this within five years. We can do it," the French leader said.

As for 'big debates' held in response to the demands set by the 'yellow vests', the French president said he would soon speak before the nation again.