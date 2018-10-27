Macron and Putin discuss Syria on the eve of summit in Istanbul

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the morning before the quadripartite summit on the Syrian settlement to be held in Istanbul, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to a source in the Elysée Palace, during the conversation, E. Macron, in particular, stressed the need for a political settlement of the Syrian conflict.

The head of France also wants the summit participants to promise not to allow the use of chemical weapons, as well as to ensure long-term adherence to the cease-fire in order to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.