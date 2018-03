Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Deutsche Lufthansa AG's (LHA.XE) pilots are set to go on strike Tuesday after the German airline's executive board rejected a proposal from trade union Vereinigung Cockpit last week, Report informs citing Russian media.

Vereinigung Cockpit called on pilots at the airlines and Lufthansa Cargo to strike Tuesday from 0800 CET until midnight. The strike will affect all long-haul flights departing Germany at the time.