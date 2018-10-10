London and Brussels have closer poistions on Brexit

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ / Brussels no longer requires London to make new proposals on the Irish border - an issue which remains one of the key problems in the EU-UK negotiations.

Report informs citing Reuters that, according to diplomatic sources, the parties hold direct talks to reach a preliminary agreement for the EU summit to be held on October 17-18 in the Belgian capital.

The border control between Ireland that stays within EU and the Northern Ireland which quits the EU together with the United Kingdom remains a vital issue today. Both sides want to preserve the transparency of this border for people, goods and services, but Brussels and London yet have no idea of how to do it without violating the integrity of the European Customs Union (single market), which UK is leaving.