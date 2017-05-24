London airport police arrested man flying to Turkey

© Bbc.com

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ A man has been arrested at Stansted Airport in Essex by counter-terror police who suspected he was planning to travel to Syria.

Report informs citing the BBC, 37-year-old was due to board a flight for Turkey on Tuesday evening when he was held on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism.

His arrest is not connected to Monday night's suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena, Scotland Yard said.

Two residential addresses in north London are being searched.