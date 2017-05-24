 Top
    London airport police arrested man flying to Turkey

    According to preliminary information suspect was planning to travel to Syria© Bbc.com

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ A man has been arrested at Stansted Airport in Essex by counter-terror police who suspected he was planning to travel to Syria.

    Report informs citing the BBC, 37-year-old was due to board a flight for Turkey on Tuesday evening when he was held on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism.

    His arrest is not connected to Monday night's suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena, Scotland Yard said.

    Two residential addresses in north London are being searched.

