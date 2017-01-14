 Top
    Close photo mode

    Lithuania building a fence on border with Russia

    Authorities intend to spend 3.6 mln EUR for construction

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Budget of Lithuania envisages the construction of the protective fence on the border with Kaliningrad, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    "The state border of Lithuania and the Kaliningrad region only designated by special characters, and the 13-meter line of control", Lietuvos žinios portal writes.

    Authorities intend to spend 3.6 mln EUR for construction.

    According to portal, the fence will not be like "Chinese wall", it just will prevent smuggling.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi