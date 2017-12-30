 Top
    Lightning struck a plane flying from Kutaisi to Thessaloniki

    No causalities reported

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ A plane owned by Wizz Air with flight number W66401 operating between Kutaisi (Georgia) and Thessaloniki (Greece) made an emergency landing in the airport of the capital of Bulgaria due to lightning strike, Report informs referring to the TASS

    Nearly 170 passengers and crew members were onboard. No causalities were reported.

    As a result of incident the plane made an emergency landing in Sofia airport. Currently, the aircraft is being inspected.

