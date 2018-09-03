Libyan Government of National Accord declares state of emergency in Tripoli

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ / At least 400 prisoners escaped from prisons during the clashes in the Libyan city of Tripoli.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the due information is contained in the statement of Tripoli's judicial police service.

"Sounds of gunfire as a result of the clashes near the organization in the area Ain Zara led to the escape of about 400 inmates who managed to break the doors and leave the building," the statement said.

Notably, earlier the government of the National Accord of Libya sitting in Tripoli declared a state of emergency in the capital and its suburbs due to the continuous clashes.