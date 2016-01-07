 Top
    Close photo mode

    Libya blast death toll now reaches 70

    Previous reports said the death toll stood at 46 people

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from a blast at a military training camp in the northwestern Libyan city of Zliten has reached 70, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

    Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported that a car bomb had exploded at the camp area when more than 100 people were present for a military training.

    Previous reports said the death toll stood at 46 people.

    No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi