Leader of Australia’s right party comes to parliament in burqa

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Leader of the Right Australia’s “One Nation Party” Pauline Hanson has come to a session of the Senate in burqa and required to ban this clothing.

Report informs citing the Interfax.

Prosecutor General George Brandis issued a warning to Hanson stating that she insults a group of people based on religion. He refused to ban burqa in Australia and this way, caused ovations among members of opposition parties.

Pauline Hanson said that banning clothing covering the whole face in public places is a serious problem that present-day Australia faces. Her proposal will be discussed later on Thursday.