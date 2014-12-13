Lavrov, Kerry to meet in Rome on December 15

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet in Rome on Monday, December 15, US Department of State Deputy spokesperson, Marie Harf, said on Friday evening,informs Report citing TASS

The two men will discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the latest events in Israel and on the West Bank, in Jerusalem and the region in general, as well as the current initiatives in the UN concerning the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Also, Lavrov and Kerry will discuss Ukraine and Syria, Harf said.