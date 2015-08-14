Lavrov, Kerry to continue working with parties to Ukrainian conflict

Baku. 14 August REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State John Kerry, in the course of which he pointed out the lack of compliance with the Minsk 2 accords, Report informs citing TASS.

"The situation in Ukraine was the central issue at the discussion," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "Once again, Sergey Lavrov noted the essentiality of practical observance of the Minsk accords by the Kiev government, an end to armed provocations, and the start of a direct dialogue between Kiev and Donbass."

"The Minister and the Secretary of State agreed to continue working with both parties to the conflict in the interests of peaceful settlement [of the crisis - TASS]," the report said.