 Top
    Close photo mode

    Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, more than 20 injured

    Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a sightseeing boat off Hawaii’s Big Island, injuring 23 people Monday. Report informs citing the Associated Press.

    They were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava plunging into the ocean from the long-erupting Kilauea volcano that has been vigorously shooting lava from a new vent in the ground for the past two months.

    A woman in her 20s was in serious condition with a broken thigh bone. Twenty-two others suffered burns and scrapes, including 12 that were treated at the Hilo hospital and released.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi