Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, more than 20 injured

An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a sightseeing boat off Hawaii's Big Island, injuring 23 people Monday.

They were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava plunging into the ocean from the long-erupting Kilauea volcano that has been vigorously shooting lava from a new vent in the ground for the past two months.

A woman in her 20s was in serious condition with a broken thigh bone. Twenty-two others suffered burns and scrapes, including 12 that were treated at the Hilo hospital and released.