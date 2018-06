Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis hospitalized.

Report informs referring to Latvian media.

According to the information, Presidential Administration confirmed that Raimonds Vējonis has been hospitalized: 'President will not be participating in public events this week.'

Notably, meeting between R.Vējonis and Chairman of Georgian Parliament David Usupashvili has been planned to January 18.