Landslides in Bangladesh kill 60 people

At least 61 people killed, dozens went missing in landslides triggered by strong rains in Bangladesh, Report informs citing BBC.

Local authorities fear that the death toll could significantly rise. Rescue operations were underway but many remote areas were difficult to reach. No electricity and mobile communications in some areas of the country.

The traffic disrupted in capital Dhaka and main port city of Chittagonga.

The monsoon period in Bangladesh lasts from June to September. Landslides, triggered by heavy rains often cause death of people. In 2007, about 130 people died as a result of a landslide in Chittagong.