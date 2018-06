Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet planned individual contacts with US President Barack Obama.

Report informs citing the TASS, press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said.

However, he noted that, the presidents can meet at the APEC summit in Peru.

According to him, if Putin and Obama will appear at the event, anyway can not be excluded that they somehow communicate in lobby.