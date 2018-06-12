 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kim Jong UN not accept organizers’ pen for signing document

    DPRK leader signed document with his sisters’ gift© AP

    Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Following the meeting with US President Donald Trump, the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong UN signed the final document with a pencil not offered by the US side, but with his sister's gift, Report informs citing the RIA "Novosti".

    While before the ceremony, folders for signing and the two identical pencils with Donald Trump’s name were put on the table, DPRK leader’s security guard with white glove opened the pen and wiped it with a napkin.

    But before signing his sister approached the DPRK leader and gave him feathered pencil. Kim Jong UN signed the final document with that pen.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi