Kerry: 'Some progress in P5+1 talks on Iranian Nuclear Program reached'

Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry said that the P5+1 group of international negotiations reached some progress in talks on Iran's disputed nuclear program, Report informs citing foreign media.

'But there are "still some gaps, important gaps, he says.

'We made some progress, but there are still some gaps, important gaps', J. Kerry told reporters during his visit to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.