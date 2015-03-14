 Top
    Kerry: 'Some progress in P5+1 talks on Iranian Nuclear Program reached'

    'But there are still some important gaps', he says

    Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry said that the P5+1 group of international negotiations reached some progress in talks on Iran's disputed nuclear program, Report informs citing foreign media.

