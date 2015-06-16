Kerry and Lavrov discuss situation in Ukraine, Syria, Iran and Yemen

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ On previous day, US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation.

Report informs, the US State Department spokesman John Kirby told jounalists.

He said that the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Iran and Yemen and the activities of the Arctic Council during the conversation.

"During a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Lavrov, the State Secretary Kerry called on Russia to use the contact group and the forthcoming trilateral meeting of its working sub-group as an opportunity to accelerate progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements", he said.