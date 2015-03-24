 Top
    ​Kazakhstan offers to transport Russian gas to China through Kazakh territory

    They will need to install compressor stations to implement gas supplies

    Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan offers Russia to supply gas to China through Kazakh territory, Report informs citing BBC.

    As the head of KazMunayGas Sauat Mynbayev stated, for the transit of Russian gas to China, they may use the existing supply route from Russia to the south of Kazakhstan through Bukhara-Ural and Bozoy-Chikmkent pipelines. The latter is connected to the main gas pipeline Central Asia-China, through which gas flows from Turkmenistan to China.

    Mr. Mynbayev also noted that in order to implement gas supplies they will need to install compressor stations to increase the pressure in the pipeline.

