    ​Kazakhstan elected UN Security Council non-permanent member

    Delegates to the 70th session of the UN General Assembly elected new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan has been elected the United Nations Security Council’s non-permanent member for 2017-2018, for the first time in its history.

    Report informs citing the official site of the UN Security Council, in the voting at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Kazakhstan won support from 138 United Nations member countries and outstripped Thailand which scored 55 votes.

    On January 1, 2017, Kazakhstan will replace Malaysia in the United Nations Security Council.

    Along with Kazakhstan, Bolivia, Sweden and Ethiopia were also elected non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. The fifth vacating seat is vied by Italy and the Netherlands which scored 92 and 99 votes, respectively, in the second round of voting

    Egypt, Senegal, Ukraine, and Uruguay were elected non-permanent members of the Council last year for 2016-2017.

    On December 31, 2016 terms of released Angola, Malaysia, Venezuela, New Zealand and Spain are to expire.

