Justice minister of Pakistan resigns

Baku. 27 November.REPORT.AZ/ Religious activists in Islamabad agreed to end protests after the resignation of law minister Zahid Hamid, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

Zahid Hamid has voluntarily resigned amid days of protests by religious activists in Islamabad over a proposed change to election law.

In the midnight of November 25, the ultimatum was issued by authorities has expired. The ultimatum required the activists to cease the protests. In Saturday morning the police started to forcefully disperse the crowd.

According to sources, in accordance with peaceful agreement reached between protestors and authorities of the country, the government is obliged within 30 days to publish the analysis of changes to legislation on election.