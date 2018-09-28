Jordan announces its desire to open border with Syria

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Jordan, Ayman Safadi said that his country intends to open the border with Syria.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that according to him, at present, the agreement on technical details of this step is underway.

"We basically want to open the borders, the technical committee is now holding meetings to agree on the details for opening borders," he said.

The minister also added that as soon as the details are worked out, the parties will be able to move forward on this issue.