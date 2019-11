The UK government intends to reach a free trade agreement with EU by the end of 2020 if the country leaves the EU on October 31. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a debate in parliament.

He noted that negotiations on a trade deal with the EU will be the next step in the Brexit process.

“Our goal is to reach a free trade agreement before the end of next year,” B. Johnson confirmed his intentions.