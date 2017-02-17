John Kerry to give lectures in Yale University

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Former Secretary of State John Kerry will serve as Yale’s first-ever Distinguished Fellow for Global Affairs.

The former Massachusetts senator and one-time Democratic presidential candidate will be responsible for running the Kerry Initiative, a program focused on addressing global challenges, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

J. Kerry will work with other researchers on issues such as climate change and the rise of "violent extremism".

Kerry, who served as the United States’ top diplomat during former President Barack Obama’s second term, earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale in 1966.