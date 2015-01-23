John Kerry: 50 per cent of ISIS commanders killed

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ "50 per cent of the ISIS's commanders were killed," US Secretary of State John Kerry said at an anti-ISIS coalition meeting, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

He stated Iraq and international forces have made significant progress in the fight against this terrorist group in recent months. J.Kerry said that positions of ISIS took almost 2000 airstrikes in Syria and Iraq since September last year.

"Hundreds of tanks and military vehicles were destroyed. ISIS militants of the use of 200 oil and gas facilities were deprived. ISIS's groups in Malaysia, Kosovo and other countries were revealed and neutralized. The foreign insurgents in Germany, Australia and the UK were convicted," he stressed.