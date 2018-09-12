Jean-Claude Juncker: EU should become an independent player in international arena

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ EU needs to adopt individual decisions on foreign policy with qualified majority, it's time for it.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the President of the European Commission (EC) Jean-Claude Juncker made the due statement speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the situation in EU.

"We will prepare proposals to adopt decisions with qualified majority in certain areas of foreign policy, but not in all spheres” the Chairman said.

He also noted that the EU should become a "sovereign, independent player" in the international arena, considering geopolitical circumstances.

Jean-Claude Juncker also urged to pay attention to the union's defense policy. At the same time, he stressed that the EU is not going to militarize, but wants to achieve a greater independence in this area.