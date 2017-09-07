Japanese PM proposes to hold judo fight between Russian, Mongolian Presidents

© ТАСС/ Владимир Смирнов

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed at a plenary session of the VEF 2017 to invite to Japan the Russian and Mongolian Presidents, who hold the black belt in judo, to conduct a show fight.

Report informs citing Interfax.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the black belt in judo. Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga also has the black belt. What if we invite the two Presidents, holders of the black belts, to Japan via the Japanese Judo Federation? Then, we would be able to hold show fights between the Presidents in Japan,” Shinzo Abe said addressing gold medalist of the Olympic Games Yasuhiro Yamashita.

The head of the Japanese government pointed out that he did not have the black belt and he did not want to get serious injuries, and he would watch these wonderful fights quietly from a side.