During the meeting on March 10, the Japanese government approved a bill to declare a state of emergency due to coronavirus infection COVID-19, Report informs referring to Kyodo News.

It is noted that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may declare a state of emergency if needed.

Earlier it was reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China reached 80,754, of which 3,136 patients died.