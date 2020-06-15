​Japan to lift travel restrictions in the country

Following the planned schedule, Japan intends to cancel recommendations to restrict travel between prefectures on June 19, despite the increase of coronavirus cases in the capital, Report says, citing TASS.

"We will continue to work closely with regional authorities, including Tokyo, to combine measures to prevent the spread of infection and resume socio-economic activities, "Secretary-General of the Cabinet of Ministers Yoshihide Suga said. He answered the reporter's question of whether the situation in Tokyo would affect the government's plans to cancel this week. The recommendations for residents to refrain from traveling around the country that has been in effect since April.

On May 14, the government announced the early lifting of the regime in 39 of the 47 prefectures.

By the latest data, the number of infected people in Japan, including passengers and crew of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, exceeded 18.2 thousand, and more than 920 died.