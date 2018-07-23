Japan records its highest temperature ever

Baku. 23 July . REPORT.AZ / Unprecedented heat was observed in Japan, near Tokyo, the air temperature reached a record point of 41.1 degrees, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the main meteorological department of the country, today a record temperature was recorded in the city of Kumagaya of Saitama Prefecture. The authorities warned the residents about the danger of heat stroke, which victims two days ago were at least 11 people.

First in Japan, the highest temperature reached 41 degrees on 12 August 2013 in Shimanto area of Kochi Prefecture.