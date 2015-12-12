 Top
    Close photo mode

    Japan and India ink Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation deal

    Tokyo and New Delhi signed agreements on peaceful use of nuclear power and on the construction of a 500-kilometer railway

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tokyo and New Delhi signed agreements on peaceful use of nuclear power and on the construction of a 500-kilometer railway linking the western Indian cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

    Japan and India clinched a deal on peaceful use of civil nuclear power, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Saturday.

    "A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed. It is a symbol of a new level of mutual trust and strategic partnership," Modi stated at a press briefing in the follow-up to the meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

    Until recently, there have been serious doubts that Japan will seal a civil nuclear agreement with India due to the fact New Delhi has not signed the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

    India and Japan also reached an agreement on the construction of a 500-kilometer (310.68 miles) railway linking the western Indian cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Modi added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi