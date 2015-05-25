 Top
    ​Italy coast guard rescues 70 Afghan, Iraqi migrants from crowded boat

    There were two women and four minors on board

    Baku. 25 may. REPORT.AZ/ Seventy Afghan and Iraqi migrants were rescued from a packed boat off the southeastern coast of Italy and brought to shore on Sunday, Italy's coast guard said.

    Report informs, two Italian coast guard cutters brought the group to the port of Santa Maria di Leuca in Puglia. There were two women and four minors on board.

    Refugees escaping war and persecution and economic migrants from Africa and the Middle East have poured into Italy this year. Lawlessness in Libya gives traffickers a free hand to pack people into boats.

