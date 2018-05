Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Embassy to Azerbaijan expressed heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives as a result of the accident at Gunashli field, Report informs citing diplomatic mission.

"We feel close to the families of those affected, to our friends in SOCAR and to the Azerbaijani Government and people. In this sad moment, please accept our sincere feelings of friendship and solidarity", the embassy said.