Pentagon releases costs of nuclear weapon for 2025

The Pentagon plans to request nearly $ 167 billion from the US Congress as a crucial part of a five-year plan to modernize and ensure the reliability and quality of nuclear weapons.

Bloomberg reports that the US Defense Department intends to increase spending on nuclear facilities annually. In the fiscal year 2021 (starting October 1, 2020), President Donald Trump's administration plans to allocate $ 28.9 billion for related military programs. By 2025, the Pentagon is going to request $ 38 billion for the modernization and replacement of nuclear weapons.

The agency emphasized that details of a five-year plan for the modernization of nuclear weapons could be revealed on Wednesday by Defense Minister Mark Esper, who will speak at a hearing on the country's military budget for the next financial year in the House of Representatives.