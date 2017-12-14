Israeli PM: We are not impressed by OIC Istanbul statement

© REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We are not impressed by all these statements".

Report informs citing TRT, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a ceremony organized for Mossad officials in western Jerusalem.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he was "not impressed" by Muslim leaders' statements on Jerusalem after they urged the world to recognize the city's eastern sector as the capital of Palestine: "Many countries would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move their embassies to this city. The Palestinians would do better by recognizing reality and acting in favor of peace".

Notably, the OIC also called on other countries to recognize East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.