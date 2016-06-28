Israel erecting first Israeli-Palestinian mall near Ramallah

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first Israeli-Palestinian mall will be erected in Israel.

Report informs referring to the Times of Israel, the idea of creating such a shopping center owned by the Israeli businessman Rami Levy.

The facility will be built on Israel's border with the West Bank of the Jordan River near the unofficial capital of the State of Palestine in Ramallah.

According to R.Levy, the purpose of such an idea is to create the conditions for co-existence and co-operation between Israelis and Palestinians.