 Top
    Close photo mode

    Israel erecting first Israeli-Palestinian mall near Ramallah

    The purpose of the idea is to create the conditions for co-existence and co-operation between Israelis and Palestinians

    Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first Israeli-Palestinian mall will be erected in Israel.

    Report informs referring to the Times of Israel, the idea of creating such a shopping center owned by the Israeli businessman Rami Levy.

    The facility will be built on Israel's border with the West Bank of the Jordan River near the unofficial capital of the State of Palestine in Ramallah.

    According to R.Levy, the purpose of such an idea is to create the conditions for co-existence and co-operation between Israelis and Palestinians.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi