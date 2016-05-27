Israeli environmental protection minister resigns in protest of Lieberman appointment

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Avi Gabai announced he is resigning on Friday, saying that in light of the recent cabinet reshuffle he can no longer remain a member of the government, Report informs referring to the Reshet Bet.

Gabai slammed the appointment of Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman Avigdor Lieberman as defense minister and warned that the move could polarize Israeli society.

"I see the recent political moves and the replacement of the defense minister as grave acts that ignore what's important to national security, and will widen societal rifts," he said. "I cannot be partner to this line of action."

Gabai, a founding member of the Kulanu party, is not a member of the Knesset, which means that his resignation has no bearing on the size of the coalition.