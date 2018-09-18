 Top
    Israeli Ambassador summoned to Russian MFA over Il-20 crash

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ / The Israeli Ambassador to Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the downing of the Russian military aircraft Il-20 in Latakia, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that hiding behind the Russian aircraft, the Israeli pilots put the Il-20 in the line of fire of the Syrian anti-aircraft systems.

    15 Russian soldiers were killed as a result of the crash.

