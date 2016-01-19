Israel's Foreign Ministry: EU continues to apply double standards

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Israel's Foreign Ministry responded to the EU's decision to apply its agreements with Israel solely to areas inside the Green Line, Report informs referring to the Israeli media, the statement says: "Following the diplomatic and political efforts of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the EU softened its resolution."

"Nonetheless, the EU continues to apply double standards to Israel, while ignoring the Palestinian Authority's responsibility for the frozen political process and for the incitement that is feeding the wave of Palestinian terror."