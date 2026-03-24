Israel reports over 4,800 injured in Iranian strikes
Other countries
- 24 March, 2026
- 13:30
More than 4,800 people in Israel have been injured since Feb. 28 in a series of attacks by Iran, the Israeli Ministry of Health said.
Report informs that, according to the ministry, 4,829 people have sustained injuries, with 111 currently hospitalized. Twelve patients remain in critical condition, while another 21 are classified as moderately injured.
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