Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Israel reports over 4,800 injured in Iranian strikes

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 13:30
    Israel reports over 4,800 injured in Iranian strikes

    More than 4,800 people in Israel have been injured since Feb. 28 in a series of attacks by Iran, the Israeli Ministry of Health said.

    Report informs that, according to the ministry, 4,829 people have sustained injuries, with 111 currently hospitalized. Twelve patients remain in critical condition, while another 21 are classified as moderately injured.

    Iranian strikes US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İsrail İranın zərbələri nəticəsində 4,8 mindən çox insanın zərər çəkdiyini açıqlayıb
    Минздрав: В Израиле свыше 4,8 тыс. человек пострадали в результате ударов Ирана

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